After Naxalism, deactivating old live IEDs new challenge for security forces

While Naxalism has almost ended across the country, security forces are grappling with a new challenge — defusing live improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which are spread across the jungles of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

These include devices which are exploded with the help of remote controls and through pressure sensitive wires.

Advertisement

As per rough estimates, such live IEDs, planted by Naxals, could be in thousands across the Dandkaranya forest of Chhattisgarh and Saranda forest of Jharkhand. In the past year or so, several incidents of security personnel getting hurt or killed while trying to deactivate them have taken place.

Advertisement

Apart from this, even cattle have succumbed after accidentally tripping on these live IEDs. Some of them might have been planted years back, but had remained undetected by security personnel, considering the vast forested areas.

A senior CRPF official who has been stationed in Jharkhand and Odisha told The Tribune that such IEDs worked on batteries, which might have stopped working over time due to moisture and waterlogging.

Advertisement

However, there are several IEDs which are still active and need to be defused manually, which entails placing explosives on them to initiate a blast. This process, mostly carried out manually, involves a lot of risk, with security personnel getting injured, losing limbs or even dying, said the official.