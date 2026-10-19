DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / After Naxalism, deactivating old live IEDs new challenge for security forces

After Naxalism, deactivating old live IEDs new challenge for security forces

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha hotbeds of explosives

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
These include devices which are exploded with the help of remote controls and through pressure sensitive wires.
Advertisement

While Naxalism has almost ended across the country, security forces are grappling with a new challenge — defusing live improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which are spread across the jungles of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

These include devices which are exploded with the help of remote controls and through pressure sensitive wires.

Advertisement

As per rough estimates, such live IEDs, planted by Naxals, could be in thousands across the Dandkaranya forest of Chhattisgarh and Saranda forest of Jharkhand. In the past year or so, several incidents of security personnel getting hurt or killed while trying to deactivate them have taken place.

Advertisement

Apart from this, even cattle have succumbed after accidentally tripping on these live IEDs. Some of them might have been planted years back, but had remained undetected by security personnel, considering the vast forested areas.

A senior CRPF official who has been stationed in Jharkhand and Odisha told The Tribune that such IEDs worked on batteries, which might have stopped working over time due to moisture and waterlogging.

Advertisement

However, there are several IEDs which are still active and need to be defused manually, which entails placing explosives on them to initiate a blast. This process, mostly carried out manually, involves a lot of risk, with security personnel getting injured, losing limbs or even dying, said the official.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts