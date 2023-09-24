 After Nehru museum, govt makes a case for Indira memorial takeover : The Tribune India

  • India
  • After Nehru museum, govt makes a case for Indira memorial takeover

After Nehru museum, govt makes a case for Indira memorial takeover

Union Minister Giriraj raises public demand

After Nehru museum, govt makes a case for Indira memorial takeover

The memorial to former PM Indira Gandhi in New Delhi. file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

After renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, the complex that served as the residence of first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, as the Prime Minister Museum and Library Society on the 77th Independence Day, the government is making a case to reclaim 1, Safdarjung Road, which houses the Indira Gandhi Memorial.

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh on Saturday demanded that since the national capital now housed a memorial for all former 15 PMs, 1, Safdarjung Road, should be returned to the government.

“I demand that the #DynasticDens all over India need to be assessed and rationalised. For starters, the 1, Safdarjung Road complex be immediately transferred back to the Government of India, considering all Prime Ministers have their space at the PM Museum now,” Singh said on X, signalling a possible official move in the future to take back Indira Gandhi Memorial.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum was the residence of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. It was later converted into a museum.

It houses a collection of rare photographs of the freedom movement and memoirs of the Nehru-Gandhi family besides Indira Gandhi's childhood.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated at this very house on 31 October 1984, by two of her bodyguards. It remains to be seen whether any official demand will also be made to reclaim the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial, located right next to 10, Janpath, the residence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Houses memoirs of Nehru-Gandhi family

  • The memorial houses a collection of rare photographs of the freedom movement and memoirs of the Nehru-Gandhi family besides Indira Gandhi’s childhood
  • Indira Gandhi was assassinated at this house on October 31, 1984, by her two bodyguards

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

3
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

4
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

8
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

9
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

10
India

Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu’s properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city with Alliance Air

Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol