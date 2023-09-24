After Nehru museum, govt makes a case for Indira memorial takeover

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

After renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, the complex that served as the residence of first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, as the Prime Minister Museum and Library Society on the 77th Independence Day, the government is making a case to reclaim 1, Safdarjung Road, which houses the Indira Gandhi Memorial.

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh on Saturday demanded that since the national capital now housed a memorial for all former 15 PMs, 1, Safdarjung Road, should be returned to the government.

“I demand that the #DynasticDens all over India need to be assessed and rationalised. For starters, the 1, Safdarjung Road complex be immediately transferred back to the Government of India, considering all Prime Ministers have their space at the PM Museum now,” Singh said on X, signalling a possible official move in the future to take back Indira Gandhi Memorial.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum was the residence of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. It was later converted into a museum.

It houses a collection of rare photographs of the freedom movement and memoirs of the Nehru-Gandhi family besides Indira Gandhi's childhood.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated at this very house on 31 October 1984, by two of her bodyguards. It remains to be seen whether any official demand will also be made to reclaim the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial, located right next to 10, Janpath, the residence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

