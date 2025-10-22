After Operation Sindoor, Army implements first restructuring of war-fighting abilities

After Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army on Wednesday announced having carried out a major restructuring of its war-fighting abilities.

This includes a plan to add 4.25 lakh new carbines. Specialised commando battalions have been raised while drone-operating specialists are now stationed with each battalion of the infantry.

Director General of Infantry Lt Gen Ajay Kumar, while speaking ahead of Infantry Day on October 27, said new weapons are being added. A Rs 2,770 crore order has been placed with two Indian firms for procuring 4.25 lakh new carbines—hand-held weapons. The supply would be completed in one year. Bharat Forge will supply 60 per cent of the carbines and PLR-Adani the rest. Over the years, changes in metallurgy and technology have taken place, hence the new weapons.

Also, five ‘Bhairav’ specialised commando battalions have been raised. The first lot is undergoing training which will be completed by October 30. Each will have 200 specialised commandos equipped with weapons and technology to bring down anything and strike deep inside the enemy territory. They will integrate various fighting components like infantry, artillery, special forces, and unmanned aerial systems.

Tasking of each such unit will be done at the level of a Corps Commander. Each Bhairav battalion will be standalone and not part of any infantry unit. These specialised forces will be tasked with rapid response and border operations, especially along the Line of Control with Pakistan and in counter-insurgency zones.

Now, all 380 battalions of the Infantry have drone platoons, called ‘Ashni’, each having 25 men, said Lt Gen Kumar. These platoons will operate all types of drones, including for surveillance, combat, logistics and the ‘kamikaze’ -- self-exploding -- ones, he added.

The Army has accelerated the induction of drones with a new concept called ‘eagle in the arm’ and it aims to train every soldier on using a drone, just like he is taught the use of a weapon. To meet this task of training every one, drone centres have been established at premier training academies such as the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai. The move is aimed at embedding drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the Army, sources said.

That drones are no longer niche but “essential elements of the battlefield” was visible during Operation Sindoor, sources said.