Hours after India said Pakistan had breached the understanding on ceasing hostilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the top military and security brass at his residence in New Delhi.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, three service chiefs are at the meeting to discuss the way forward in the conflict with Pakistan.

Early today the government said the declaration yesterday about halting firing was “not a ceasefire but an understanding”.

Advertisement

While the government claimed that Pakistan had made the first move, seeking to end hostilities, after the Indian military pounded its most guarded air bases, the Opposition criticised the government for agreeing to a ceasefire on Pakistan's call.

The PM's review follows an early morning post by US President Donald Trump where he described India and Pakistan as "great nations", for understanding that the conflict had to stop.

Advertisement

"I am very proud of the strong and unwavering, powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to

fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died. Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the US was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after 1000 years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done," wrote Trump.

Yesterday too, India said that the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was arrived at bilaterally between the two countries.

India had further contradicted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks on X that the two countries would meet and talk out issues at a neutral location.