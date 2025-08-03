DT
After PM Modi, Amit Shah meets President Murmu 

After PM Modi, Amit Shah meets President Murmu 

The Union Home Minister called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:31 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the President.

It was not known the reasons behind the subsequent meetings of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister with the President.

“Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on ‘X’.


