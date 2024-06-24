 After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

According to a June 18 post on the official NASA website, after months of driving, Perseverance arrived at ‘Bright Angel’, discovering oddly textured rock unlike any the rover has seen before

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Space potato: Photo: NASA



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 24    

Everyone is familiar with the regular popcorn and potato but not many would be familiar with the ones associated with our neigbouring planet—the Mars.  

Interestingly, a couple of days after NASA posted about a “jumbled field of light-toned rocks with unusual ‘popcorn’-like textures and abundant mineral veins” (which scientists dubbed “popcorn rock”) on the Mars, the US space agency today shared on its social media page an image of ‘Space Potato’ Phobos—one of the two moons of the Mars—that was lapped up by social media.  

“Space potato Phobos is the larger of Mars' two moons—but it’s still only about 17x14x11 miles (27 by 22 by 18 kilometres) in diameter. Because Phobos is so small, its gravity isn't strong enough to pull it into a sphere (like Earth's Moon), giving it its lumpy shape,” the NASA stated along with the photo.

‘Popcorn rocks’ on Mars

According to a June 18 post on the official NASA website, after months of driving, Perseverance arrived at ‘Bright Angel’, discovering oddly textured rock unlike any the rover has seen before.

The team now plans to drive up the slope to uncover the origin of this rock sequence and its relationship to the margin unit. The discovery of these popcorn-like textured rocks would reinforce the hypothesis that water existed on the red planet in the past, it said.

As per NASA, “These rocks are filled with sharp ridges that resemble the mineral veins found at the base of the fan, but there appears to be more of them here. Additionally, some rocks are densely packed with small spheres, and we’ve jokingly referred to this as a ‘popcorn’-like texture.

“Together, these features suggest that groundwater flowed through these rocks after they were laid down. Next, Perseverance will gradually ascend up the rock exposure, taking measurements as it goes. Over the weekend, the abrasion tool will be used to take a close-up look and acquire detailed chemical information using the instruments on the rover’s arm.

“With this data in hand, the team will decide whether or not to sample. Once our exploration at ‘Bright Angel’ is complete, we will drive south back across Neretva Vallis and explore a site called ‘Serpentine Rapids’,” it added.

Phobos—the sweet potato

Meanwhile, the Mars has two moons—Phobos and Deimos.

Phobos is the larger one of the two with a 17x14x11 miles (27 by 22 by 18 kilometers) diameter. It orbits the Mars three times a day, and is so close to the planet's surface that in some locations on the Mars it cannot always be seen, as per NASA.

“Phobos was nearly shattered by a giant impact, and has gouges from thousands of meteorite impacts. Phobos is on a collision course with the Mars. It's nearing the Mars at a rate of six feet (1.8 metres) every hundred years. At that rate, the moon will either crash into the Mars in 50 million years or break up into a ring,” it adds.

Phobos was discovered on August 17, 1877 by Asaph Hall who named Mars' moons after mythological sons of Ares, the Greek counterpart of the Roman god, Mars.

Phobos means fear, and is the brother of Deimos.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#NASA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

2
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

3
Punjab

Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by protesting farmer unions

4
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Bhagwant Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Raja Warring

5
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’

6
India

CBI team probing UGC-NET paper leak case 'attacked' in Bihar’s Nawada, 4 arrested

7
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

8
India

48% candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 skip retest: NTA

9
Diaspora

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

10
Delhi

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans: PM to Opposition, says government wants to take all along

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along

Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...

What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...

Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail

Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti says...

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Chandigarh mall

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Chandigarh mall

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail

Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail

Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi’s water: Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs