After Pradhan, Opposition guns for NTA chief

Weeks after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Education Minister, National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi has come under fresh Opposition criticism over the NEET-UG paper leak.

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Bhopal-based activist Ajay Dubey has obtained an official report dated June 8, which stated that Joshi, then a professor at Rani Durgavati University, had close links with BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

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In 2006, Joshi was appointed Chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Dubey said the documents, obtained through the RTI Act, were part of a background verification report prepared by the state police for the Madhya Pradesh Government before Joshi’s appointment.

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Joshi has also served as the Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and the Union Public Service Commission. His appointment as NTA Chairman in 2023 was questioned by Opposition leaders, former government officials and activists.

During a discussion on the anti-paper leak Bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned why Joshi had not been removed following the paper leak controversy.

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Following the NEET-UG paper leak in 2024, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The only job of NTA appears to be to outsource. Its Chairman has a very dubious record as Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.”