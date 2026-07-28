CJP claims midnight breakthrough; cites Bihar, Assam FIR withdrawal guarantees after govt talks

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday claimed a breakthrough with the Centre after late-night talks, saying it had agreed to withdraw FIRs, release detainees and ensure no future police action against protesters, hours after the outfit threatened to revive its anti-NEET paper leak agitation.

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The development came late on Monday night, shortly after the two-month-old outfit warned of reviving its agitation and launching a nationwide protest, accusing the BJP government of reneging on commitments made when the 36-day anti-NEET paper leak protest was called off following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

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“No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together,” the Cockroach Janta Party said after a late-night meeting with government representatives, claiming they had assured the group that notifications protecting protesters would be issued by more states.

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In a late-night update, along with a video shared on X at 1 am, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das wrote that the government had reiterated its commitment to withdrawing cases against protesters, releasing those detained and ensuring similar protections through notifications from the Union Government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states.

“Hours after our press conference, Government representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees,” Das said.

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He added that the government had reiterated its promise to issue similar guarantee notifications from the Union Government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states by Tuesday.

“Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used. No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together,” he said.

#Important: 1 AM update. Hours after our press conference, Government’s representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and… pic.twitter.com/G7WcHHcfAs — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026

Earlier on Monday, the CJP, alongside Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, alleged that police action against protesters had continued despite the July 25 agreement, under which the Centre had assured that all existing FIRs would be withdrawn and no fresh cases would be registered.

Accusing the government of failing to honour its commitments, the party claimed authorities had continued to arrest students and subject volunteers to “surveillance and harassment”.

“If we do not receive a written copy of the commitments agreed upon on July 25 by tomorrow, we will be forced to resume our protests,” Das had warned at the press conference.