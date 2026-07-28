DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CJP claims midnight breakthrough; cites Bihar, Assam FIR withdrawal guarantees after govt talks

CJP claims midnight breakthrough; cites Bihar, Assam FIR withdrawal guarantees after govt talks

Party says government representatives shared notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, release of detainees and no future action, with similar assurances promised by other BJP/NDA-ruled states

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:55 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das sharing a late-night update after talks with government representatives. Video grab via X@SauravDassss
Advertisement

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday claimed a breakthrough with the Centre after late-night talks, saying it had agreed to withdraw FIRs, release detainees and ensure no future police action against protesters, hours after the outfit threatened to revive its anti-NEET paper leak agitation.

Advertisement

The development came late on Monday night, shortly after the two-month-old outfit warned of reviving its agitation and launching a nationwide protest, accusing the BJP government of reneging on commitments made when the 36-day anti-NEET paper leak protest was called off following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

Advertisement

“No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together,” the Cockroach Janta Party said after a late-night meeting with government representatives, claiming they had assured the group that notifications protecting protesters would be issued by more states.

Advertisement

In a late-night update, along with a video shared on X at 1 am, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das wrote that the government had reiterated its commitment to withdrawing cases against protesters, releasing those detained and ensuring similar protections through notifications from the Union Government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states.

“Hours after our press conference, Government representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees,” Das said.

Advertisement

He added that the government had reiterated its promise to issue similar guarantee notifications from the Union Government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states by Tuesday.

“Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used. No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the CJP, alongside Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, alleged that police action against protesters had continued despite the July 25 agreement, under which the Centre had assured that all existing FIRs would be withdrawn and no fresh cases would be registered.

Accusing the government of failing to honour its commitments, the party claimed authorities had continued to arrest students and subject volunteers to “surveillance and harassment”.

“If we do not receive a written copy of the commitments agreed upon on July 25 by tomorrow, we will be forced to resume our protests,” Das had warned at the press conference.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts