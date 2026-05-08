After regime change, Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 to be launched in Bengal

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to implement the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 survey in West Bengal following the regime change as the previous TMC dispensation in the state had refused to participate in the rural development scheme run by the Central Government.

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The Panchayat Advancement Index serves as a robust tool for evidence-based planning, performance monitoring and incentivising Panchayati Raj Institutions. It was adopted by a majority of states/Union Territories (UTs), except West Bengal, to prioritise developmental interventions, support the preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans, and identify high-performing panchayats as learning hubs and models of best practice.

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PAI 2.0 recorded an exceptional national participation of 97.30 per cent, with 2,59,867 gram panchayats across 33 states/UTs submitting validated data, a marked and commendable improvement over the 80.79 per cent participation achieved under PAI version 1.0.

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It evaluated each of the more than 2.5 lakh gram panchayats across the country against 150 indicators and 230 data points spanning nine thematic areas under the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) – covering poverty, health, child welfare, water, environment, infrastructure, social justice, good governance and women’s empowerment.

Sources in the Panchayati Raj Ministry said many of its key schemes, including the land mapping SWAMITWA initiative, were not implemented in the state due to the tussle between former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP government at the Centre.

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"Various crucial schemes of the panchayati raj ministry were not implemented in the state as a result of which the government’s planning and implementation efforts were hindered. We lost out on crucial data from the state due to non-cooperation by the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," a senior official of the ministry said.

TMC supremo Banerjee had opposed many schemes, citing conditions related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi branding and Central control, as well as the existence of similar state-run programmes. In response, the BJP-led Central Government accused the state of obstructing these initiatives.

Banerjee had countered the claims by accusing the Central Government of withholding funds rightfully due to her state. Consequently, the Centre halted funding, citing alleged irregularities in project implementation, while the state government claimed it was being politically targeted.