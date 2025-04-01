DT
PT
After rejection by 3 subordinate courts, Ranya Rao moves bail plea in Karnataka High Court

PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 05:26 PM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Ranya Rao. File photo
Kannada actress Ranya Rao approached the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday for bail after her plea was rejected by three subordinate courts one after another in the gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao's advocate BS Girish has filed the bail petition in the Karnataka High Court.

On March 27, the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru rejected her bail plea, following an earlier denial by the Special Court for Economic Offences on March 14. Prior to this, the Magistrate Court had also refused her bail request, citing the gravity of the charges against her.

During a previous hearing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) informed the court that Ranya Rao had admitted to purchasing gold illegally using hawala money.

She was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and 14.8 kg of gold was seized.

The DRI has initiated legal proceedings under Section108 to investigate potential financial irregularities and violations of the law.

