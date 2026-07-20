After safety concerns, DGCA steps up audits; incident reporting platform yet to go live

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intensified safety surveillance across the aviation sector through special audits, spot checks and night inspections, while a digital platform for real-time reporting of aviation incidents is still under development, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.

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Replying to a starred question by Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the aviation regulator has strengthened oversight through a series of regulatory measures, including multidisciplinary special audits launched across the Indian aviation ecosystem.

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The Minister said the DGCA’s safety oversight mechanism covers airlines, airports and other aviation operators through regulatory audits, night surveillance, ramp inspections, spot checks and special audits. The findings are followed up for compliance, while violations attract enforcement action, including financial penalties.

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The government said the DGCA launched “Comprehensive Special Audits” under General Safety Circular 01/2025 on June 19 last year. The audits are risk-based, examine safety management systems and operational compliance, and include corrective action and monitoring mechanisms.

It also referred to the General Safety Circular 02/2025, issued in December last year, aimed at ensuring advance preparedness and timely compliance with operational safety regulations.

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On digital monitoring, the government said airlines are already required to report safety occurrences under existing rules. However, it acknowledged that the DGCA is still in the process of introducing a dedicated digital occurrence reporting platform on the eGCA portal to facilitate electronic submission and faster processing of incident reports.

The Minister said the regulator continues to align Indian aviation safety regulations with international standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Airports are issued licences only after meeting prescribed safety norms, while annual surveillance inspections are carried out to ensure continued compliance.

Airport operators are required to maintain safety infrastructure, including rescue and firefighting services, emergency response systems, wildlife hazard management and safety management systems, the government said.

For airlines, the Centre said mandatory safety measures include implementation of Safety Management Systems (SMS), periodic internal and external safety audits, aircraft maintenance in accordance with approved programmes, recurrent training of operational staff, safety reporting mechanisms and emergency response plans.

The government said deficiencies detected during inspections are communicated to operators for corrective action, with compliance verified during subsequent audits and surveillance. However, it did not disclose the number of deficiencies detected or enforcement actions initiated during 2026.