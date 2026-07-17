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Home / India / After Senapati attack, CRPF directs personnel to use only bulletproof vehicles in Manipur

After Senapati attack, CRPF directs personnel to use only bulletproof vehicles in Manipur

Centre has sent 100 bulletproof vehicles to the strife-hit state over the past two months, say sources

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:35 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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In the wake of the recent incident in Manipur’s Senapati district where an Assam Rifles camp in Senapati town was attacked, the CRPF has directed its personnel to move around only in bulletproof armoured vehicles.

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Official sources said CRPF personnel have been asked to move around only in bulletproof vehicles in sensitive areas of the state and that these movements have to be planned in advance.

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To strengthen force protection and mobility, the Centre has sent 100 Mahindra Marksman bulletproof vehicles to the strife-hit state over the past two months, sources said. The vehicles, which were extensively used in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, are now part of the CRPF’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Manipur.

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On the intervening night of May 14 and May 15, a mob had gathered outside an Assam Rifles camp following a search operation launched by the force to track suspected armed cadres of the NSCN (IM).

The mob allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and arson at the camp, prompting security forces to fire blank rounds and teargas shells to disperse the crowd, officials said.

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The CRPF had also in May deployed two battalions of its Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit in Manipur, which is the first of its kind of deployment of the elite force outside Chhattisgarh.

CoBRA is CRPF’s specialised jungle warfare unit and has played a major role in anti-Naxal operations across central India.

The specialised jungle warfare units have undergone area familiarisation exercises before being tasked with operations in difficult terrain.

Sources pointed out that their main aim will be to destroy bunkers allegedly set up by outlawed groups belonging to the Kuki, Meitei and Naga communities and recover looted weapons.

Currently 300-odd companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), excluding the Assam Rifles, are deployed in Manipur, officials said.

The CoBRA battalions were moved to Manipur after Chhattisgarh was declared Naxal-free by the Centre.

They have been deployed in almost all parts of Manipur, senior officials informed, especially in Kuki dominated Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts as well as in Naga dominated Ukhrul district.

As part of a reworked strategy, the two CoBRA battalions were made to undergo a gender sensitisation workshop on crowd management, where they were trained to avoid unguarded movement in the conflict-ridden state and also include women personnel in their teams, amid repeated incidents of women protestors taking the lead in gheraoing security forces, especially tense areas of the state.

The battalions have also been asked to take action against armed miscreants, and anyone found with a gun is to be arrested or fired upon, if they don’t surrender, senior security personnel informed.

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