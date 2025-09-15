DT
Aftershocks continue to hit Assam following 5.8-magnititude quake

Aftershocks continue to hit Assam following 5.8-magnititude quake

While one aftershock was recorded just before midnight, the other four were on Monday
article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 08:56 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Following a 5.8 magnititude earthquake that hit Assam a day ago, aftershocks rocked parts of the northeastern region with five tremors epicentred in Assam recorded since midnight, official sources said.

While one aftershock was recorded just before midnight, the other four were on Monday, as per information shared by the National Centre for Seismology.

A tremor of 3.1 was recorded at 11.49 pm on Sunday, followed by another of 2.8 magnitude at 1.52 am and a third of 2.4 magnitude at 3.27 am, all with a depth of 5 km and epicentred in Udalguri.

Another aftershock of 3.1 magnitude, epicentred at Udalguri at a depth of 10 km, was recorded at 10.19 am.

A quake of 2.6 magnitude was also recorded at 1.13 pm on Monday, at a depth of 10 km and with epicenter in Karbi Anglong.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property in the aftershocks, officials said.

Aftershocks were recorded on Sunday too, after the 5.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4.41 pm.

A tremor of 3.1 magnitude was felt at 4.58 pm, followed by another of 2.9 magnitude at 5.21 pm, and another of 2.7 magnitude and recorded at 6.11 pm, officials said.

At least two persons were injured and scores of houses damaged in Assam following the tremors on Sunday.

No reports of damages were received from other NE states or parts of West Bengal which had felt the tremors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had wound up a two-day trip to the region and reached Kolkata on Sunday evening, spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the earthquake, assuring all support from the Centre.

The Northeast is in a high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

