Aga Khan V reaffirms commitment to inclusive growth, social progress

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has reaffirmed its commitment to India’s inclusive growth and social progress. Its chairman, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, discussed expanding cooperation in development, education, healthcare, heritage conservation and community welfare with India’s top leadership.

On his first official visit to India since assuming leadership as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Nizari Ismaili Muslims, Aga Khan V held separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

Advertisement

Countering radicalisation also figured in the discussions, with Aga Khan V and Radhakrishnan underscoring the importance of dialogue for peace, stability and shared prosperity.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister appreciated the AKDN’s longstanding work in India, particularly in sustainable urban development, water conservation, healthcare, sanitation, skill development and women’s empowerment. He also commended the network’s efforts to restore and preserve historic sites and India’s cultural heritage.

Aga Khan V appreciated India’s transformative development initiatives and shared his views on the role of innovation in advancing human welfare.

Advertisement

Murmu highlighted the AKDN’s projects in water and sanitation, education, maternal health, urban redevelopment, women’s empowerment and employment generation, describing them as examples of how partnerships between governments and non-profit organisations can improve people’s quality of life.

The discussions with Radhakrishnan also explored expanding India-AKDN cooperation in education, sports and community development, besides the network’s work in East Africa and Afghanistan.

Aga Khan V is visiting India from September 9 to 15.