Against all odds: Mumbai lad rises from Dharavi slum to become Army officer

Mumbai, March 9

Growing up in a tough neighborhood of Dharavi in Mumbai, it has been a journey of overcoming life’s many challenges for Lieutenant Umesh Keelu.

Umesh, who was born and raised in the Sion Koliwada slum, on Saturday passed out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai to begin his career as a commissioned officer in the Indian Army.

“While most of us have been fortunate and blessed to take many things in life for granted - a home to call our own, timely meals, recreation, avenues for entertainment, and what not - it is worth noting that Umesh Keelu’s family of four used to live in a 10 feet by 5 feet house,” an official said.

Umesh Keelu’s father, the family’s lone breadwinner, worked as a painter and ensured that his two children got the best education possible, within their modest means.

“As Umesh got past every adversity that life threw at him and his family, new ones kept cropping up. In 2013, his father suffered an acute stroke, which left him paralysed and put a stop to the family’s meager earnings.

“While going through it all, Umesh pursued and earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in IT and Masters Degree in Computer Science. While balancing his academic work, he also served in the NCC Air Wing and earned a ‘C’ certificate.

Thanks to his tireless efforts, he was placed with TCS in the core IT services sector and began supporting his family with his regular income. On realising that his salary proved inadequate for the family’s needs and his father’s treatment, he took up a gig with British Council during the weekends.

He also started preparing for competitive exams, in order to fulfill his parents’ dream of seeing him don the Indian armed forces’ uniform.

