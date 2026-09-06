Against odds, Keralam woman Bushra finds her way back to learning

For 22-year-old Bushra, a classroom was once something she had to leave behind before she had even begun to understand what it meant.

Her formal education ended in LKG because of the hardships her family faced. But her desire to learn never left her.

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Years later, that desire has taken her all the way to Class 10 equivalency.

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A native of Kottakkal in Malappuram district, Bushra is the youngest equivalency learner enrolled with the Literacy Mission in the district.

She is now undergoing intensive training for the Class 10 equivalency examination after completing the Class 4 and Class 7 equivalency courses.

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Her return to education began through the non-formal education programmes of the Literacy Mission, according to a government release.

In 2018, she cleared the Class 4 equivalency examination with good marks. She continued her studies and later completed the Class 7 equivalency course.

Now, she sits in a classroom at the Class 10 equivalency study centre at Kottappadi Government Boys Higher Secondary School, preparing for another examination.

For Bushra, the journey is about more than passing examinations.

"It is a chance to reclaim something that circumstances had taken away from me as a child-the opportunity to learn," she said.

She is the only daughter of the late A Shihabuddeen and Sulaikha of Thokkampara Brothers Quarters in Kottakkal.

After Shihabuddeen's death, her mother took up a job at a supermarket and continued to support her daughter's educational aspirations.

That support has remained an important part of Bushra's journey.

Her determination has now earned her recognition from the district Literacy Mission.

At a function held at the equivalency study centre, Literacy Mission District Coordinator P V Sastha Prasad honoured Bushra by draping a shawl around her.

Hindi language teacher P Devi, Centre Coordinator V Hemalatha and class leaders C T Shebeerali and P Thasmiya also spoke at the function.

Officials said Bushra's story was a reminder that education does not always follow a straight path.

Sometimes, the doors to learning open again years after the first classroom has been left behind, they said. For Bushra, the next destination is Class 10-and, perhaps, many more classrooms beyond it.