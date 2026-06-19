DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Agartala-bound IndiGo flight struck by lightning at Kolkata airport

Agartala-bound IndiGo flight struck by lightning at Kolkata airport

No passengers were injured in the incident; the aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6068 (VT-IPW), was on stand at aerobridge 56L when the lightning strike took place

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:11 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Agartala was struck by lightning while on stand at the Kolkata airport on Friday during a thunderstorm, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred amid prevailing thunderstorm and rain conditions, for which the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had issued weather alerts.

Advertisement

No passengers were injured in the incident, he added.

Advertisement

The aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6068 (VT-IPW), was on stand at aerobridge 56L when the lightning strike took place.

As a precautionary measure, the airline deboarded the passengers, who later departed on another aircraft (VT-ICD), the official said.

Advertisement

According to IndiGo, two ground personnel were slightly "affected" and were taken to a hospital for treatment. However, they were later declared "normal", the official added.

Kolkata and adjoining districts have been experiencing thunderstorms and rain since Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic disruptions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts