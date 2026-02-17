DT
Home / India / Age no bar: 78-year-old woman secures first rank and gold medal in MA Marathi course

Age no bar: 78-year-old woman secures first rank and gold medal in MA Marathi course

Sushma Moghe is now translating works of noted Hindi authors into Marathi

PTI
Indore, Updated At : 04:43 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
At 78, when many choose to slow down, Sushma Moghe embarked on an educational journey, securing the gold medal in Devi Ahilya University's MA course in Marathi, which she pursued after retirement.

Moghe was awarded a gold medal for topping the merit list at the university's convocation ceremony by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday.

"I didn't know I could pursue an MA in Marathi at this age. When I learned about it, I took full advantage of the opportunity," Moghe said.

For Moghe, enrolling in the programme was about more than earning a degree. Retirement had left a void in her life, and returning to academics gave her renewed purpose and direction.

She expressed deep gratitude to her teachers, saying, "They supported me completely and taught me both online and offline".

Marathi, her mother tongue, has always been close to her heart.

Moghe is now translating works of noted Hindi authors into Marathi, continuing her engagement with literature beyond the classroom.

Her advice is simple: "Utilise your free time wisely and read a lot. There is so much to learn in the world."

Dr Rakesh Singhai, Vice Chancellor of the university, described her achievement as a matter of pride for the institution.

"Moghe receiving a gold medal for securing the top position in the MA course is a matter of pride for our university."

At the convocation, two scholars were awarded D.Litt. degrees, 220 received PhDs, and 217 gold and silver medals were presented to meritorious students across various courses.

