Home / India / Agencies review I-Day arrangements, threat from Chinese dam

Agencies review I-Day arrangements, threat from Chinese dam

Shah to address security meet today
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:41 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
The need for ensuring fool-proof security, leaving no possibility of lapse during the Independence Day function next month, was one of the key issues that were discussed on the first day of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference-2025, on Friday.

As the Independence Day is set to be held just months after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the officials discussed strategies to ensure no stone was left unturned in terms of providing top-level security arrangements for the event, where the PM addresses a gathering of dignitaries and the public from Red Fort.

Head of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and CBI chief Praveen Sood, along with chiefs of paramilitary forceand DGPs of various states attended the conference.

They also discussed the possible threat from the hydropower dam, which China is planning to build on the Brahmaputra, sources privy to developments told The Tribune. If China’s plans to build a dam across the Brahmaputra fructify, it will have catastrophic consequences on surface water levels, monsoon patterns and groundwater systems of the river basin.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also address this conference on July 26.

