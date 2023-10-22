Agniveer a plan to insult heroes: Rahul  Gandhi, BJP hits back

New Delhi, October 22
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday triggered a political controversy on the death of Agniveer Gavate Akshay in Siachen alleging that the Agniveer scheme was a scheme to insult National heroes.
“The news of the martyrdom of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman in Siachen is very sad.
A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities during his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom. Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India!” Gandhi posted on X.
BJP leaders including party IT cell chief hit back calling Gandhi’s tweet irresponsible.
“Absolute trash and irresponsible tweet.
Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman has laid down his life in course of service and therefore is entitled to emoluments as a Battle Casualty.Accordingly, Laxman’s Next of Kin will receive the Rs 48 lakh non contributory insurance, ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with an equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. The Next of Kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh); as per balance residual tenure and contribution of Rs 8 lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. So, stop peddling #FakeNews. You are aspiring to be Prime Minister. Try and behave like one,” Malviya rebutted Gandhi on X.
