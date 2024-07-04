Agniveer’s kin paid Rs 98L: Army rebuts Rahul’s claim

IANS

New Delhi, July 3

The Army clarified on Wednesday that martyred Agniveer Ajay Kumar’s family was paid Rs 98.39 lakh as compensation, rebutting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had “lied” on the matter in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X, the Army said: “Certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty… Of the total amount due, the family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakh… The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately.”

“It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers,” the post read.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agniveers #Congress #Indian Army #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #Rajnath Singh