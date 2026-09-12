Agri portal to link farmers, markets in member nations

A dedicated BRICS agri portal is set to be launched soon to connect farmers, agri-tech start-ups, researchers, investors and businesses across member countries with the proposed platform aimed at boosting agricultural trade, technology exchange and investment.

The decision to create the common digital platform was taken during a session on 'Promoting Agri Products and Agri-tech Start-ups in BRICS', chaired by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, member, BRICS Business Council (India).

Advertisement

Sahney said the portal would provide a common platform for stakeholders across BRICS countries to gain access to new markets, exchange technologies and best practices and explore opportunities for agricultural trade and investment.

Advertisement

The initiative assumes significance as BRICS countries collectively account for around 42 per cent of global agricultural production and nearly one-third of the world’s agricultural land, he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said this combined agricultural strength needed to be leveraged through "technology, climate-smart farming and closer cooperation" across the entire agricultural value chain.

Advertisement

The proposed portal is also expected to facilitate affordable financing for agricultural machinery and mechanisation, besides promoting better post-harvest management and value addition.

The platform could particularly help agri-tech start-ups find markets and investment opportunities across BRICS economies while providing farmers access to technologies and services developed in other member countries.

Sahney also called for greater cooperation on plant protection and quarantine, along with harmonisation of standards and protocols, to facilitate smoother movement of agricultural commodities among BRICS nations.

With agricultural trade often affected by differences in quality standards, quarantine requirements and regulatory procedures, closer coordination in these areas could help reduce barriers to intra-BRICS trade.

Sahney underlined the role of emerging technologies in building a more resilient food system, saying artificial intelligence, remote sensing, precision farming and digital marketplaces could help farmers increase productivity while using fewer resources.

The proposed portal comes against the backdrop of growing efforts within BRICS to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, food security and agri-technology.

"Greater integration of farmers, technology companies, financiers and markets could potentially help member countries address common challenges such as climate change, resource constraints, post-harvest losses and the need to raise farm productivity," the parliamentarian said.