Agricultural service centres in Thane inspected; non-compliant fertiliser, pesticide, seed samples detected

Inspection of agriculture service centres in Thane district has led to the recovery of several "non-compliant" fertiliser, seed and pesticide samples, an official said on Saturday.

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A court case has been filed against one seed company, while police cases have been registered against two fertiliser companies, and 305 metric tonnes of fertiliser stock was seized, he added.

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These agricultural input vendors were checked three times this year by taluka level quality inspectors, the official said.

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"A total of 252 fertilizer samples, 420 seed samples and 80 pesticide samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. One seed sample, 19 fertilizer samples and 15 pesticide samples were found non-compliant. Police has taken action against three firms for selling pesticides without licence," the official said.

Additionally, sale of 52 products, including seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, have been stopped, licences of six centres have been cancelled, seven suspended and one centre issued a warning, a release from the district administration said.

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"No shortage or diversion of fertilizers was reported in 2025 due to strict monitoring. Awareness drives helped reduce fertilizer usage by 14 per cent as compared to last year. Farmers have been urged to report irregularities to the district grievance cell or local inspectors with evidence," the release said.