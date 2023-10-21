Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar faces Congress sitting MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Dimani

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 20

When the Congress late last night unveiled 88 nominees for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, sitting Dimani MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar’s name stood out.

After careful calculations, the Congress has fielded Tomar against BJP heavyweight and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Dimani in the Gwalior-Chambal region, making the contest a clash of two Thakurs in a segment dominated by the community.

Ravindra gained clout in the Congress after defeating Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist Girraj Dandotiya in the 2020 byelection, necessitated after then sitting MLA Dandotiya defected to the BJP along with other Scindia loyalists. Out of the 28 byelections held in 2020 due to defection, the BJP won 19 and the Congress nine. In the 2018 state polls, the BJP had won just one out of these 28 seats. “The idea was to make the Dimani fight tough for minister Tomar,” said Congress sources.

For the BJP, Dimani is among seats marked “red”. The party last won it in 2008. In 2013, the BSP won the segment and in 2018 it went to Congress’ Dandotiya. Ravindra Tomar bagged it in 2020.

For Narendra, a three-term Lok Sabha MP, former two-term MLA and former state BJP president, November 17 would be a make-or-break election.

Seen as a potential replacement of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra would be expected not only to win his own seat but also influence other seats in the Gwalior-Chambal belt considered weak for the BJP. Of these 34 segments, the Congress had bagged 26 in 2018, emerging the single largest party with 114 seats out of 230. The BJP had finished with 109 seats.

