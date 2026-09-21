Agriculture ministry official suspended for 'demanding' bribe to release warehouse subsidy

A senior official of the agriculture ministry has been suspended for allegedly demanding bribe to release warehouse subsidy payments.

The complaint was received during Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh.

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“The action was taken against Anurag, a marketing officer with the Agriculture Ministry, after the complaint reached Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his inspection visit to Sehore,” a ministry official said.

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According to the complaint, the officer allegedly sought money from warehouse operators in exchange for processing subsidy-related payments. Following the complaint, the ministry ordered his immediate suspension.

The complaint alleged that money was demanded from two warehouse operators in Sehore district.

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“Shivay Warehouse in the district was allegedly asked to pay Rs 1 lakh, and Shri Krishna Warehouse was asked to pay Rs 60,000,” the official said.

Further inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The ministry said the suspended officer will remain under departmental proceedings as per applicable rules. Further details regarding the inquiry and any additional action are awaited.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary was recently accused of taking a subsidy of nearly Rs 1 crore from his own ministry.

He, however, later said that he had “hidden nothing” and had applied for the subsidy years before becoming a minister.