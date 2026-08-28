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Home / India / AHEAD Forum X account restored ahead of RSS chief’s New York address

AHEAD Forum X account restored ahead of RSS chief’s New York address

AHEAD Forum claims that its account had been targeted by coordinated bot activity allegedly aimed at getting its handle blocked

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:40 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat being received on his arrival at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York in US. Image credit/PTI
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The X account of the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD Forum), which is hosting an event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York, was briefly suspended before being restored by the social media platform.

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AHEAD Forum claimed that its account had been targeted by coordinated bot activity allegedly aimed at getting its handle blocked.

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Following the restoration, the organisation posted on X, “We are back up!”

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It claimed that it had been “botted” by what it described as “misguided opponents” who had attempted to manipulate the X algorithm and have its account suspended.

AHEAD Forum also thanked X and its support team for their “prompt response”, saying the account had been restored and the bots cleared.

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“We are back up! We got “botted” by misguided opponents who tried to game the X algorithm and get our handle blocked. A big thank you to @X @Support for the prompt response, restoring our account and clearing out the bots. Now, back to what really matters: celebrating Universal Harmony and Universal Oneness,” AHEAD Forum said.

The development comes ahead of Bhagwat’s scheduled address to members of the Indian diaspora in New York on Saturday.

AHEAD Forum describes itself as a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting understanding, civic engagement and cooperation among communities in the United States. According to the organisation, it seeks to create opportunities for dialogue and interfaith engagement.

The RSS chief is in New York on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. Bhagwat will host one of the largest diverse community gatherings — the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations'—at Madison Square Garden in New York tomorrow. The event is organised by AHEAD Forum.

Meanwhile, the US Commission on International Religious Freedolm (USCIRF) has raised concerns over Bhagwat's visit, citing what it described as continuing challenges to religious freedom in India and attacks on minorities.

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