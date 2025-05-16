Ahead of 2026 Bengal election, TMC strikes balance between old guards and new leaders

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday announced its much-anticipated organisational reshuffle, revamping district-level leadership across West Bengal in a calibrated effort to strike a balance between trusted old guards and emerging next-generation leaders ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Advertisement

Pending for over a year, the reshuffle aims to impose greater discipline, curb factionalism and prepare for the high-stakes Assembly poll next year, as TMC eyes a straight fourth term in power.

The most telling move came in Birbhum, where TMC dropped controversial strongman Anubrata Mondal from the post of district president, a position he has held unchallenged for years.

Advertisement

In a significant structural shift, the party abolished the post altogether in the district, opting instead for a nine-member core committee, handpicked by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, to oversee the organisation, party sources said.

The symbolism was sharp. Mondal, still out on bail in connection with a cattle smuggling case, has been included in the new core committee, but stripped of unilateral control.

Advertisement

The post of district chairperson in Birbhum remains, with senior MLA Ashis Banerjee continuing in that role. But the control now lies squarely with the collective, not the individual, party sources said.

Out of the 35 organisational districts, changes have been brought in 18, and in some, the posts of district chairperson and president are yet to be announced.

In the factionalism-hit Kolkata (North) organisational district, 76-year-old party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is also the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, was removed from the post of district president.

Instead, he was appointed as district chairperson of Kolkata (North), a move seen as Mamata Banerjee’s way of retaining experienced hands in critical urban turf while simultaneously grooming younger leaders across several districts.

However, the party has not appointed a new district president to replace him. Instead, following the model used in Birbhum, a core committee has been formed to oversee organisational matters in Kolkata's northern part, the sources said.

This new 9-member core committee includes Atin Ghosh, Shashi Panja, Jiban Saha, Paresh Pal, Supti Pandey, Swapan Samaddar, Nayana Bandyopadhyay, Vivek Gupta, and Swarnakamal Saha. The move reflects the party’s intent to promote collective leadership and decentralise decision-making in strategically important districts.

In BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s district of East Midnapore, notable changes have taken place in the Tamluk organisational unit, where both the chairman and president have been replaced. However, in the Contai (Kanthi) organisational district, no changes were made, with Tarun Maity remaining chairman and Piyush Kanti Panda continuing as president.

“This reshuffle is as much about asserting control as it is about future-proofing the party. We are heading into a decisive election, and leadership wants a blend of loyalty, discipline, and performance,” a senior TMC leader said.

The reshuffle, spanning several districts, is being viewed as Mamata Banerjee’s attempt to impose greater discipline, reduce factionalism, and prepare TMC machinery for a tough electoral battle next year.

While many veterans have been retained in ceremonial or advisory roles, the growing presence of younger, grassroots-connected leaders is unmistakable.

Political observers say the changes reflect a maturing party seeking to institutionalise its inner workings after years of relying heavily on charismatic or local satraps who are often controversial.

“This is not just a rejig, it’s a message. Mamata Banerjee is tightening the bolts of her party ahead of a crucial fight. The days of freelancing district bosses may be numbered,” political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.