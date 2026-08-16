DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Alwar, students detained before proposed protest

Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Alwar, students detained before proposed protest

The protesters had planned to raise the issues of lathicharge on students at Jantar Mantar, poor condition of roads, the alleged Matsya scam and demand the restoration of student union elections

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:14 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file
Advertisement

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme in Alwar on Sunday, police detained some students, saying they were allegedly planning to hold a protest and show black flags over a range of issues, including the demand for restoration of student union elections.

Advertisement

Shah, accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, is scheduled to address a public meeting at Vijay Nagar Ground in Alwar later in the day and launch several projects.

Advertisement

Police sources said the students were taken into custody before a proposed protest at RR College.

Advertisement

The protesters had planned to raise the issues of lathicharge on students at Jantar Mantar, poor condition of roads, the alleged Matsya scam and demand the restoration of student union elections, they said.

They had also planned to show black flags to register their protest against the government, the sources said.

Advertisement

Shah will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 933 development work worth Rs 6,279 crore across Rajasthan, including 151 projects worth Rs 783 crore in Alwar district.

The projects in Alwar include the foundation stone-laying of a new Rs 200-crore Saras Dairy plant and the inauguration of a medical college.

The state-level Mukhyamantri Rojgar Utsav will also be held during the programme, where appointment letters will be given to 10,548 newly recruited personnel, including 461 from Alwar district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts