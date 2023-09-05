Ahead of Assembly polls, new Congress Working Committee to meet in Hyderabad

Tibune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad, capital of poll-bound Telangana, on September 16, party general secretary KC Venugopal said here today.

Addressing a press conference at the All-India Congress Committee headquarters, Venugopal said an extended CWC meeting would be held on September 17. All CWC members, PCC presidents and CLP leaders will attend the extended meet.

A public rally would be held the same day in Hyderabad or at nearby location, and the Congress would announce five guarantees for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana, Venugopal, who was accompanied by Jairam Ramesh, general secretary (communication), said.

Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi are among the party leaders who will take part in the rally. Kharge will then flag off a cavalcade of CWC members, state presidents and CLP leaders, who will visit the Assembly constituency allotted to each of them. This way, the party will cover all 119 seats in the state.

On September 18, they will attend workers’ meetings in their respective constituencies. They will also distribute a “chargesheet” against the BRS government. They will also have community lunches with influencers.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Telangana