DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Ahead of Budget speech, President Murmu offers ‘dahi cheeni’ to Finance Minister Sitharaman

Ahead of Budget speech, President Murmu offers ‘dahi cheeni’ to Finance Minister Sitharaman

Finance Minister to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:04 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu offers 'dahi cheeni' to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before the latter presents the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. PTI Photo
Advertisement

Ahead of presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu.

Advertisement

As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.

Advertisement

Sitharaman posed with her Budget team in front of her office at Kartavya Bhavan. Wearing a magenta-coloured Tamil Nadu’s Kanchivaram saree, she was holding a tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem, along with the Minister of State and all six secretaries in her ministry.

Advertisement

“Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. The President extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister and her team for the presentation of Budget,” President of India office said in a post on X.

President Murmu offered ‘dahi-chini’ (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to Sitharaman before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, she headed for a Cabinet meeting that will formally approve the Budget for 2026-27.

Sitharaman continues with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a ‘bahi-khata’, which she used after dropping the briefcase tradition.

The Finance Minister will present her ninth straight Budget, which is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and announce reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs.

The FY27 Budget comes against a complex backdrop. While domestic demand has held up and inflation has moderated from recent highs, global uncertainties â€“ including geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and uneven monetary easing by major central banks â€“ continue to cloud the outlook. At home, the government faces pressure to boost consumption, accelerate job creation and step up capital spending, while keeping the fiscal deficit on a downward path.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts