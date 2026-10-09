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Home / India / Ahead of CJP's protest, 'Lal Hit Janata Party' protests swear words used for PM Modi, assault on Delhi Police

Ahead of CJP's protest, 'Lal Hit Janata Party' protests swear words used for PM Modi, assault on Delhi Police

Demonstrators gathered in central Delhi's Janpath area on the call of the 'Lal Hit Janata Party', an outfit apparently named after a popular insect-control brand in a satirical counter to the Cockroach Janata Party

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New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The 'Lal Hit Janata Party' outfit is apparently named after a popular insect-control brand in a satirical counter to the Cockroach Janata Party. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke seen in pic. File photo
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A day before the CJP is to mount a massive agitation at Jantar Mantar, around 200 people gathered in central Delhi on Friday to denounce alleged assault on police and abusive words used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at protests.

The demonstrators gathered at Janpath on the call of the 'Lal Hit Janata Party', an outfit apparently named after a popular insect-control brand in a satirical counter to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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"Even if someone abuses an outsider, we tend to stop them. The prime minister is part of our own family, and using such language against him is unacceptable. Abusing our heroes, jawans and Delhi Police personnel must stop, and strict action should be taken against those responsible," Ayan Bhatnagar, who represented the outfit, said.

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The protesters said the current wave of protests is the wrong way to seek a change in the system.

The CJP has announced a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is besieged with allegations of voter list tampering under the garb of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and bypassing his two other colleagues in altering Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

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The outfit and several student groups have alleged that Kumar presided over the deletion of lakhs of voters' names across the country under the SIR.

The CJP protest comes on the heels of three consecutive days of demonstrations by INDIA bloc leaders against Kumar and a near shutdown of central Delhi with heavy police deployment, metro gate closures, and barricading at key stretches.

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