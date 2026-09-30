Ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court rules out total ban on crackers; favours balanced approach

Ahead of the festive season, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled out a total ban on firecrackers, as it favoured a balanced approach during Diwali by allowing the bursting of permissible types of firecrackers within a specified time.

“We make it very clear. Neither we are going to agree with you for total ban, nor are we going to allow them to do it 24 hours. For two reasons, a total ban will have some sentimental effect… number one. Number two, allowing them throughout the day will have a huge impact on every other living being, including old people, sick people and children. We need to find a solution whereby we can give specified time and we can specify what crackers to be used are”, a Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh said.

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The Bench was hearing a case arising from a 2015 proceeding in which the top court has been issuing directions restricting use of firecracker Delhi and other air pollution affected states between October and January.

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In October 2025, the top court, however, relaxed the ban in the Delhi-NCR Region for Diwali, permitting the use of green crackers on the day of the festival.

Asking the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to consider relaxing restrictions on firecrackers, the Bench said it would specify which firecrackers could be allowed to be used after the CPCB submits a report on the impact of barium-based firecrackers. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought time until October 15 to place on record the Central Pollution Control Board’s report on the use of barium-based firecrackers, noting that outdoor testing of such crackers is yet to be conducted.

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The Bench said it was inclined to accept her suggestion to allow the manufacture of joint firecrackers or larri, which involved a string of individual firecrackers linked together by a single fuse to go off consecutively.

One of the advocates raised concerns over the possible rise in pollution levels in Delhi in the coming months due crackers and crop burning, creating havoc in the environment.

However, the Bench made it clear that it will not allow unrestricted use of firecrackers and would examine if permission can be given during specific timings.

On behalf of firecracker manufacturers, senior counsel K Parameshwar requested the Bench not to single out Delhi while examining restrictions on firecracker use.