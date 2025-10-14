Ahead of festive rush and Bihar polls, Air India & Air India Express add 166 extra flights to Patna

As Bihar gears up for both the festive rush and the upcoming Assembly polls, Air India and Air India Express on Tuesday announced a major capacity boost, adding 166 weekly flights to and from Patna to meet the soaring travel demand around Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The enhanced schedule, spanning from October 15 to November 2 for Air India and from October 22 to November 3 for Air India Express, aims to ease the travel surge expected during the state’s busiest travel season.

Air India will operate 38 additional flights each on the Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Patna, and Bengaluru-Patna routes, while Air India Express will add 26 extra flights apiece on the Delhi-Patna and Bengaluru-Patna sectors.

These additions will come on top of Air India’s existing 42 weekly flights from Delhi and Mumbai, and Air India Express’s 14 weekly flights from Delhi and Bengaluru, marking a substantial expansion in connectivity to Bihar’s capital.

“The move is expected to provide greater convenience for passengers heading home to celebrate with family or to participate in election-related travel, while also ensuring smoother onward connections to other Indian cities and international destinations in the Middle East and Europe through Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru hubs,” said the airline official.