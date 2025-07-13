DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Ahead of Jaishankar’s visit, China says Tibet-related issues ‘thorn’ in ties with India

Ahead of Jaishankar’s visit, China says Tibet-related issues ‘thorn’ in ties with India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar — who is visiting China on July 14-15 to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO — is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the conclave
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:40 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. File photo
Advertisement

Tibet-related issues, including reincarnation of the Dalai Lama are a “thorn” in India-China bilateral relations and they have become a “burden” for New Delhi, the Chinese embassy said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The remarks came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to China to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

It would be Jaishankar’s first visit to China after the ties between the two countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement

In the last few months, India and China have initiated a number of measures to repair the bilateral ties after completing the disengagement of troops from the last of the two face-off sites in October last year.

Earlier this month, the Dalai Lama asserted that a trust of Tibetan Buddhists will have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

Advertisement

China reacted angrily to the remarks by the Dalai Lama and said his reincarnation should be approved by the Chinese government.

In a social media post on Sunday, Chinese embassy spokesperson Yu Jing said that members of the strategic and academic communities, including former officials, had made “improper remarks” regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama “contrary” to Indian government’s public stance.

“They should be fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues related to Xizang, and that the reincarnation and succession of the Dalai Lama is inherently an internal affair of China, brooking no interference of any external forces,” Yu said. China refers to Tibet as “Xizang”.

“In reality, Xizang-related issue is a thorn in China-India relations and has become a burden for India. Playing the ‘Xizang card’ will definitely end up shooting oneself in the foot,” the Chinese embassy spokesperson said.

Jaishankar is visiting China on July 14 and 15 to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the conclave.

In December, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Beijing and held the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang. Doval visited China last month as well for a meeting of top security officials of the SCO member nations.

Jaishankar’s visit is taking place less than three weeks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh travelled to the Chinese port city of Qingdao to participate in the SCO defence ministers’ conference.

China is the current chair of the SCO and it is hosting the meetings of the grouping in that capacity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts