DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Ahead of Modi’s visit, India and Israel sign another MoU deepening defence ties

Ahead of Modi’s visit, India and Israel sign another MoU deepening defence ties

The International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMOD) facilitates meetings between leading Indian and Israeli defence industries

article_Author
PTI
Tel Aviv, Updated At : 03:06 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ambassador of India to Israel JP Singh and other officials during the MoU exchange between International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within the Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and the Indian Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Israel MoD via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel later this month, an MoU was signed between India and Israel to deepen defence ties and strengthen ongoing joint activities, including future seminars and cooperative initiatives.

Advertisement

The International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) within Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has facilitated meetings between leading Indian and Israeli defence industries leading to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Advertisement

SIBAT in cooperation with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and India’s Ministry of Defence led a seminar and B2B meetings this week between leading Indian and Israeli defence companies, the IMOD said.

Advertisement

“The seminar was led by SIBAT Director, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, and brought together small, medium and large Israeli and Indian defence companies for substantive engagements, with the goal of deepening familiarity with India’s defense industrial ecosystem and its updated Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 - India’s national defense procurement policy,” a statement from the IMOD said.

“The event featured representatives from 30 Indian and 26 Israeli defence companies,” it said.

Advertisement

The Indian delegation was led by Ramesh K, Director General of SIDM, and included J P Singh, Ambassador of India to Israel, and Gp Capt. Vijay Patil, Defence Attache of India to Israel.

“Both sides expressed their commitment to advancing the bilateral dialogue and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between two defence industries that have stood shoulder to shoulder in times of crisis,” the statement said.

The IMOD said that the strategic seminar advanced the strategic vision of Israel Ministry of Defence Director General Maj Gen (Res.) Amir Baram to broaden Israel’s defence exports and deepen strategic partnerships with key countries.

The event follows the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting held in November last year when the two sides inked a landmark agreement to enhance defence, industrial and technological cooperation, enabling sharing of advanced technology to promote co-development and co-production.

Modi would arrive on February 25 on a two-day visit to Israel. He is likely to touch upon all issues of bilateral and regional interest during his meetings.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts