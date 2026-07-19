Ahead of Parl session, NCP-SP’s Sule goes on voice rest on medical advice

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Just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament commencing here from Monday, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule went on a complete voice rest citing medical opinion.Sule has found herself at the centre of a political storm after saying that the NCP (SP) would examine the proposed delimitation Bill linked to women’s reservation and could support it if it guarantees a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states.

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Besides, Sule has been repeatedly questioned over fresh speculation that the BJP is backing a merger between the NCP (SP) and the NCP faction led by Sunetra Pawar, and may offer two ministerial berths to the NCP family if such a reunion takes place.

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While these reports remain speculative, much like the long-pending talk of a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sule on Saturday excused herself from media interactions for the next one to two weeks.

“Just met Dr Milind Kirtane regarding my throat and voice. He has diagnosed a slight swelling in my throat and has advised complete voice rest,” she said.

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Sule, the Baramati MP and daughter of NCP (SP) patron Sharad Pawar, said she would undergo voice therapy and had been advised to avoid speeches, interviews and prolonged speaking for the next one to two weeks.

“Thank you for your understanding,” she said, signing off as NCP (SP) remains in news.

This also means she may skip the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc meeting called on Monday morning to discuss combined strategy on key bills the NDA is planning to pilot this session.

Top of the agenda is a yet unlisted Bill — the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, 2026, which links delimitation of segments to 33 per cent women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The government needs two-thirds majority in a 540-member Lok Sabha to pass the Bill. It is working on the numbers.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties — NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and even DMK — have signalled an openness to reconsider the previously defeated agenda if it incorporates all safeguards the Opposition wants.

The government too has indicated a willingness to include changes to bring the Opposition on board.

The Bill seeks to raise the strength of the current Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 by raising seats of all states by 50 per cent on the current strength and making women’s reservation in the expanded pie.

The Opposition fears that states where it has a strong presence could lose representation in the Lok Sabha after delimitation, an apprehension that Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly dismissed, asserting that southern states would, in fact, gain from the exercise.