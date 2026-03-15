Ahead of poll schedule for Bengal, CM Mamata raises monthly perk for purohits, muezzins by Rs 500

Just an hour ahead of the announcement of election schedule for West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a Rs-500 raise in the monthly remunerations of purohits and muezzins who perform rituals for Hindus and Muslims, respectively.

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The move came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Mamata-led ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal alleging her government had practised appeasement politics at the cost of Hindus and had patronised and protected infiltrators leading to demographic changes in many parts of the state.

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The announcement by Mamata also coincided with a rally in Bengal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who questioned TMC for protecting infiltrators and said the BJP government, once installed, would drive out all illegal immigrants.

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Mamata Banerjee, in her post on X, said, “I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month. At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government. We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened.”

She said the TMC’s endeavour was to ensure that the custodians of rich spiritual heritage received the recognition and support that they deserved.