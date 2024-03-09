Ahead of polls, LPG price cut by Rs 100

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease financial burden on households. Non-subsidised cooking gas price to now cost Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the Capital. “On Women’s Day, we decided to reduce LPG prices by Rs 100,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi