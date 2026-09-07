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Home / India / PM Modi to review performance of Ministers of State today ahead of possible Cabinet reshuffle

PM Modi to review performance of Ministers of State today ahead of possible Cabinet reshuffle

The meeting has been called at Sewa Tirth and is being anticipated as an exercise ahead of a potential council of ministers reshuffle

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:48 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue with his performance review meetings and engage with ministers of state on Monday evening. Image credit/PTI File
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue with his performance review meetings and engage with Ministers of State on Monday evening.

After similar meetings with senior Cabinet ministers and later with Union secretaries, the Prime Minister will also take stock of the work that the Ministers of State have been doing in their respective segments.

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The meeting has been called at Sewa Tirth and is being anticipated as an exercise ahead of a potential council of ministers reshuffle.

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The Tribune had earlier reported that the Government is mulling a special session of Parliament soon in the third week of September and may follow it up with a Cabinet revamp.

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