DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Ahead of R-Day, terror threat from B’desh, Khalistani outfits

Ahead of R-Day, terror threat from B’desh, Khalistani outfits

According to intelligence sources, Punjab-based gangsters were increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations that Khalistani and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may try to target the national capital and other cities across the country.

Advertisement

According to intelligence sources, Punjab-based gangsters were increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. The handlers were allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security, they said.

Advertisement

The sources said the gangsters were active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and were gradually establishing links with pro-Khalistan terrorist elements.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts