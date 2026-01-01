Ahead of R-Day, terror threat from B’desh, Khalistani outfits

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations that Khalistani and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may try to target the national capital and other cities across the country.

According to intelligence sources, Punjab-based gangsters were increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. The handlers were allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security, they said.

The sources said the gangsters were active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and were gradually establishing links with pro-Khalistan terrorist elements.