Ahead of RJD meet, Rohini Acharya alleges ‘infiltrators’ are weakening ‘Laluvad’

Ahead of the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) crucial national executive meeting, party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday launched a direct attack on the current leadership of her party, alleging that its ideological core 'Laluvad' is being systematically weakened by “infiltrators and conspirators” planted by fascist forces to destroy the party from within.

In a sharp post on social media platform X, Acharya, without naming anyone, said, “Anyone who genuinely cares about carrying forward Lalu ji’s political legacy and ideology with pride—will inevitably question those responsible for the party’s present deterioration”.

The remarks come as the RJD is holding its national executive meeting in Patna on Sunday, a gathering that had assumed significance following the party’s poor show in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting has fuelled speculation of a leadership change, with former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav likely to be handed the party’s reins amid concerns over Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health.

Acharya emphasised that true loyalty to Lalu ji’s legacy demands speaking out against individuals whose roles and intentions appear dubious, regardless of personal or political consequences.

Describing the current situation of the party as “bitter, worrying, and painful”, she alleged that the RJD, “once known for fighting for the rights and dignity of the people, is now effectively controlled by elements working against its founding principles”.

According to her, these forces have entrenched themselves in positions of power and have been “alarmingly successful” in advancing their agenda.

She also criticised the party leadership for evading accountability, accusing those in charge of avoiding questions, refusing to provide factual answers, and instead creating confusion.

Acharya further condemned what she described as abusive behaviour and the use of indecent language against party members who raise concerns in the interest of 'Laluvad'.

Warning of political consequences, she said continued silence from the leadership would amount to implicit proof of collusion with what she termed a “conspiratorial gang” working to dismantle the party’s ideological foundation.