‘Ahimsa’ leather, fabric from veggie waste

They call it ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence) leather since no animals are killed to produce it. It is only vegetable and fruit leftover that is combined with wool waste to make this fabric. Not only fabrics, the researchers believe that their idea could be a boon for the country’s garbage laden landfill sites.

Several stalls exhibited rich merchandise from home decor to apparel to handicraft items at Ministry of Textiles held exhibition Bharat-Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. A stall at Hall 12 displayed jackets, purses, bags and cell phone pouches made of ‘ahimsa’ leather.

The fabric has been developed by researchers from the Central Government’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College. Gopalakrishnan, assistant professor of textiles at the college, said, “Vegetable waste called ‘vermin’ is mixed with coarser wool (waste of wool) and then mixed with certain binders known as bio-resin—a gummy substance extracted from naturals. There is a certain quantity of proportions we follow in this.” Similar pattern is followed when fruit leftover is used instead of vegetable waste, he added.

Advertisement

Already 800 trials of ‘ahimsa’ leather or vegetable leather had been done, added Gopalakrishnan.

The fabric would reach the markets soon as the researchers have tied up with companies for its development on a large scale.

Advertisement

Gopalakrishnan pointed out that the fabric had been made on the principle of sustainability, eco-friendliness, waste-recycling and up-cycling. “The fabric once given a product shape can be used again,” he said.

Gopalakrishan added that their idea could also change the pattern of garbage laden landfill sites across the country. “The focus needs to be on waste segregation. Vegetable and fruit waste should be separated,” he stated.