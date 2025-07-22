Ahmedabad airport gets bomb threat email, nothing suspicious found after search   

The Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday received a bomb threat, leading to a thorough sweep of the premises by security agencies during which nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

The bomb threat was sent by an unidentified person to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport through an email. On receiving the email, local police rushed to the spot and scanned the entire airport premises with the help of the cyber crime branch and other security agencies, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, 'G' Division, VN Yadav.

"The threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found. The Airport police as well as cyber crime are conducting further investigation," he informed.

In a statement, an airport spokesperson said the threat was 'non-specific' and nothing suspicious was found after the search.

"Following the receipt of a threatening email on July 22, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific," said the spokesperson.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)'s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks of the premises in line with standard security protocols, said the statement.

"After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption. The safety and security of passengers and staff remain our highest priority," the spokesperson emphasised.

During the last six months, such hoax bomb threats were received by the Gujarat High Court, the Ahmedabad airport and over 20 private schools across the state.