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Home / India / Ahmedabad joins India’s hub-and-spoke network, 22 more airports next in line

Ahmedabad joins India’s hub-and-spoke network, 22 more airports next in line

Ahmedabad is the third airport to be brought under the framework after Varanasi on June 25 and Amritsar on July 28, allowing international passengers to complete check-in and immigration formalities at their originating airport and transit through Delhi without going through the process again

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Ahmedabad airport. ANI file
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In a major push to reduce Indian travellers’ dependence on foreign transit hubs, the Centre on Tuesday launched international hub-and-spoke operations from Ahmedabad and announced plans to extend the model to 22 more airports, including Surat, as it seeks to position India as the preferred aviation hub for its own international passengers by 2030.

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Ahmedabad is the third airport to be brought under the framework after Varanasi on June 25 and Amritsar on July 28, allowing international passengers to complete check-in and immigration formalities at their originating airport and transit through Delhi without going through the process again.

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For a passenger flying from Ahmedabad to Paris, Toronto or Sydney, this means baggage can now be checked through to the final destination and immigration completed in Ahmedabad itself. On reaching Delhi, the passenger can proceed as an international transit traveller to the connecting flight instead of collecting baggage, checking it in again or clearing immigration there.

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Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who launched the operations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said the next phase would bring another 22 airports into the network, including Surat.

The programme forms part of the government's broader International Aviation Hub Strategy, which aims to make India the preferred aviation hub for Indian travellers by 2030 and a leading global aviation hub by 2047.

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The strategy seeks to retain more international connecting traffic within the country instead of allowing passengers originating in India to travel through major overseas hubs.

Naidu said 1.6 crore passengers travelled from Ahmedabad to Delhi last year to board international flights, underlining the potential for a smoother transfer system. The improved connectivity, he said, would also help Ahmedabad handle international visitors during the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Air India has designated two daily Ahmedabad-Delhi flights for the programme. The morning flight, AI1117, will provide connections to 22 international destinations, primarily across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The evening flight AI1121, departing Ahmedabad at 8.15 pm, will offer connections to 17 destinations across North America, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe.

Air India said the two services together provide convenient onward connections to 26 international destinations within four hours of reaching Delhi, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Dubai, Toronto, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul and Bangkok.

The airline will also shortly begin inbound Easy Connect operations, allowing passengers arriving in Delhi from abroad to transfer more easily to Ahmedabad.

The government believes the model could have an impact far beyond passenger convenience.

According to studies cited by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, development of aviation hubs could generate around four lakh direct and indirect jobs and add $30 billion to India's GDP by 2030.

By 2047, the government estimates the cumulative impact could support around 16 million direct and indirect jobs and contribute nearly $1.4 trillion to the economy.

Naidu said greater international passenger traffic through Ahmedabad could particularly benefit Gujarat's textile, pharmaceutical, diamond and gems and engineering industries, besides exporters, investors, tourists and students.

Air India Group Head for Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs P Balaji said Gujarat had one of India's largest globally connected communities, particularly with the US, the UK and Australia.

He said allowing passengers to complete immigration at their point of departure and transfer through Delhi without repeating formalities would simplify international travel from Gujarat.

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