Ahmedabad-Navi Mumbai IndiGo flight diverted to Surat after medical emergency on board

An Ahmedabad-Navi Mumbai IndiGo flight was diverted to Surat on Monday evening after a three-year-old child fell unconscious on board, a senior airport official said.

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The child was shifted to a private hospital after the plane landed at Surat airport.

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After the flight took off from Ahmedabad, the child's health suddenly deteriorated during the journey, and he lost consciousness.

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"Sensing the emergency, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control and the flight was diverted to Surat," the senior airport official said.

Following the diversion, Surat airport activated its emergency response protocol. The airport medical team, CISF personnel and IndiGo's ground staff were mobilised, he said.

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After the flight landed at the airport, the medical team boarded the aircraft, administered first aid to the child and shifted him to hospital, the official said.

After the medical evacuation, the required technical and operational formalities were completed, following which the flight resumed its journey to its destination.