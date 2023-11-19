Ahmedabad to host global fisheries meet next week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

Ahmedabad will next week host the Global Fisheries Conference India 2023, a two-day mega event bringing together a diverse array of dignitaries and stakeholders including state fisheries ministers, ambassadors, global fisheries scientists, policy makers and fisheries communities.

The conference on November 21 and 22 will coincide with the World Fisheries Day (November 21). Organised by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, it will serve as a platform to forge partnerships with national and international stakeholders and chalk out a roadmap for sustainable growth of India’s fisheries sector.

