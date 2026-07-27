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Home / India / AI-171 crash probe: No fault found in fuel control switch as DGCA's Seattle tests continue

AI-171 crash probe: No fault found in fuel control switch as DGCA's Seattle tests continue

The government also maintained that there was no delay in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) final report

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:36 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found no abnormality in the fuel control switch locking mechanism after subjecting it to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-level testing in Seattle, even as further inspection of the aircraft's thrust control module continues as part of the ongoing investigation into the June 2025 Air India AI-171 crash, which claimed 260 lives.

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The government also maintained that there was no delay in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) final report, saying the probe remained an evolving process and was in its final stages.

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Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the DGCA had ordered OEM-level testing of the fuel control switch locking mechanism as part of continued airworthiness checks following the February 2026 grounding.

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He said a detailed examination of the fuel control switch, including the structural integrity of its detents, found no abnormality. However, a detailed inspection of the complete thrust control module at the OEM facility in Seattle is still underway.

On the delay in publication of the AAIB's final report into the AI-171 crash, the minister rejected the suggestion that the investigation had been delayed. He said the timeline for investigating a major aircraft accident could not be predicted as it depended on several factors and remained an evolving process involving multiple variables.

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Mohol said the investigation was continuing and all probable causes and contributing factors, including every possible aspect linked to the crash, were being examined.

Responding to questions over reports in sections of the international media regarding pilot conduct, the minister did not comment specifically on any individual factor. He said all possible causes and contributing factors leading to the accident were under investigation.

The minister said the final investigation report, containing all findings, would be made public and uploaded on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) website after the investigation is completed.

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