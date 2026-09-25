AI boom fuels data centre jobs beyond tech roles in India

India’s rapidly expanding data centre sector is creating employment opportunities well beyond traditional technology roles, reflecting the growing infrastructure demands of the country’s AI-led digital economy.

According to a report by Indeed Hiring Lab, the economic research arm of job platform Indeed, data centre-related positions accounted for 1.3 per cent of all job postings in August, up from 1 per cent a year earlier. The findings indicate that rising investments in data centre capacity are beginning to reshape hiring patterns across multiple functions.

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The report said AI-driven investments in data centre infrastructure were creating employment opportunities across engineering, management, sales and project functions.

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It also highlighted continued strength in India’s formal-sector hiring environment. Overall job postings increased 0.2 per cent in August from the previous month and were 7.4 per cent higher year-on-year. Hiring activity remained 85 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, underscoring the resilience of organised-sector recruitment.

“Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence is driving demand for larger and more sophisticated data centre infrastructure, creating opportunities across both technical and non-technical domains,” the report said.

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While software-related positions remained a significant contributor to hiring activity, employers increasingly sought talent for operations supporting large-scale infrastructure projects.

According to Indeed Hiring Lab, software roles accounted for 28 per cent of data centre-related job postings in FY26. However, recruitment demand also extended to management, engineering, project management and sales functions.

Callam Pickering, senior economist at Indeed, said data centres required a wide range of professionals to support planning, operations and business activities. As investment in the sector continues to mature, its wider impact on employment is likely to become increasingly visible across the labour market, he added.

The report further said recent hiring momentum had been strongest outside the technology sector.

Job postings increased across nearly 80 per cent of occupations during the past three months. Some of the fastest-growing categories included childcare, up 27 per cent; nursing, 23 per cent; pharmacy, 20 per cent; physicians and surgeons, 17 per cent; dental roles, 16 per cent; and medical technicians, 14 per cent.

Despite a slowdown, technology-related job postings remained above pre-pandemic levels, although the sector was weaker than the broader national hiring trend.

Indeed reported declines across several technology categories, including IT infrastructure, operations and support (20 per cent), software development (19 per cent), data and analytics (14 per cent), and IT systems and solutions (7.6 per cent).

“With data centre investments continuing to accelerate, employers are likely to seek a wider mix of talent capable of building, managing and scaling the infrastructure underpinning India’s next phase of digital growth,” Pickering said.