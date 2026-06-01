AI, climate change, repatriation of stolen culture properties main agenda for BRICS meet in Varanasi

The Second BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) will be held in the temple town of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on June 4-5, with sessions planned on the impact of artificial intelligence and climate change on cultural heritage sites.

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Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, chaired a press conference on the 2nd BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting, scheduled to be held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on 4–5 June. The meeting will bring together delegates from BRICS nations to discuss cooperation in the… pic.twitter.com/OCQg4BfP3k — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) June 1, 2026

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"The meeting will facilitate structured multilateral dialogue on cultural cooperation in keeping with India's BRICS 2026 theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. We are looking at deliberating upon repatriation of stolen cultural properties, negative and positive impact of AI on culture, climate change and cultural heritage, among others in the upcoming session," Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal told the media.

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He said the importance of creative economy, copyright issues, cultural heritage protection, collaborative approaches to safeguarding shared heritage and culture as a driver of sustainable development, will also be discussed with representatives of BRICS nations.

Aggarwal said the BRICS platform is also crucial for repatriation of stolen cultural properties to their origin countries.

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"We are in touch with various countries across the world for successful and safe repatriation of cultural properties belonging to the Indian soil. Under the government's Project Mausam, we are trying to document the international connect of our tangible heritage and file joint nominations at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)," he said.

"Similarly, under the Project Brihattar Bharat, we are looking at our intangible heritage like our customs, festivals, Buddhism and how these have made a difference globally. There is the scope of many collaborations in this regard," he added.

The secretary said India is working with South Africa on how Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha movement found a strong resonance in both the countries.

"Many institutions related to this historic movement exist in both India and South Africa. We are looking if multinational nominations can be filed at the United Nations for shared heritage tag," he added.

Mahatma Gandhi organised his first Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) campaign on September 11, 1906, at the Empire Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The movement began in protest against the Black Act, which forced Asians to carry mandatory registration passes and submit to fingerprinting.

On culture as a driver of sustainable development, the senior official said many Indian festivals like the Chhath worships the nature, rivers and sun.

"At the BRICS forum, we will be looking at the customs or practices that have the power to prevent climate change and can be adopted at a grand scale in the world," he added.

IGNCA Member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi said ethical use of AI and protection of intellectual property of artists is another crucial topic that will be discussed in the next BRICS meeting.