AI cyber threat: Centre asks states to tighten digital defences

Flagging the growing use of artificial intelligence by cybercriminals to launch faster and more sophisticated attacks, the Centre has directed all ministries, states, union territories and key financial regulators to urgently strengthen their cybersecurity framework and review vulnerabilities in their digital infrastructure.

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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) warned that advances in artificial intelligence, including generative AI, large language models (LLMs), autonomous agents and AI-driven automation tools, have significantly altered the global cybersecurity landscape, enabling threat actors to identify weaknesses and execute cyberattacks at an unprecedented scale and speed.

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The advisory, accompanied by a comprehensive cybersecurity blueprint prepared by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has been circulated to Secretaries of all Central ministries and departments, Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, besides regulators, including the RBI, SEBI, NABARD, IRDAI and the Central Electricity Authority. — TNS